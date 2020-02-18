Road widening project disrupts BSNL telecom service in Bargur hills

Road widening works in the Anthiyur – Thamaraikarai stretch leads to frequent disruption of BSNL mobile services in Bargur hills as officials warn that further damage to optic fibre cable (OFC) would lead to permanent shutdown of service in the hill area.

Heavy vehicles use the ghat road that leads to Bargur and Kollegal in Karnataka and work began to widen intermediate lane to double lane of Bhavani – Anthiyur – Bargur - Kollegal road by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Earthmovers, rock breaking machines and drillers were used to remove the boulders and trees and also for digging on ghat road. BSNL has laid OFC on ghat road to Thamaraikarai and Bargur to provide network connectivity in the hill area that serves people in over ten villages. However, people were facing frequent network disruption in the past four months as the cables were snapped during the road digging works.

In the absence of mobile connectivity, communication between people in the hill area was affected causing inconvenience to the people. “Except for BSNL, no other telecom service provider has installed tower in the hill”, said Appaiyaa, a farmer in Thamaraikarai who wanted service to be provided uninterrupted.

Speaking on anonymity, a senior BSNL official, said that OFC cables were cut-off during road digging works and repair works were carried in 50 joints in eight km. stretch. We carry out repair works even during night hours as we are the only service provider in the hills, he added.

BSNL had spent more than ₹ 5 lakh for carrying out repair works and further damage to the line would disrupt the service permanently. “If the cables are snapped again, repair works cannot be done and service would be stopped”, he said. The official said that they have made frequent requests to the officials asking them to be more cautious during digging activity as given the current financial situation of the organisation, OFC cannot be replaced.