Road users seek re-laying of service roads before starting flyover work near Saibaba temple junction in Coimbatore

September 19, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee has appealed to the district administration and the Highways Department to develop the service roads and alternative roads before starting works for Saibaba temple junction flyover.

In a resolution passed at its meeting held here recently, the Committee said the public faced a lot of hardships when the Koundampalayam and GN Mills flyovers were constructed. In order to avoid such problems, service roads and alternative roads should be re-laid before works commence for the 1.2 km flyover across the Saibaba temple junction.

Further, the District Collector issued warnings and court also ordered that illegal advertisement banners and hoardings should be removed in the district. However, digital advertisement boards, flex banners, and hoardings are seen on several roads even now. This is because the officials concerned are not taking action at the field level. If this issue is not addressed, the Committee plans to organise a protest.

Several shops encroach open the road space in the Corporation, town panchayat, panchayat, and municipality roads. The encroachments should be removed by the local bodies, the Committee said. It has also sought development of a railway station at Urumandampalayam. There was a railway station at Urumandampalayam decades ago and when the area was made part of the Corporation, the civic body said it has allocated funds for development of the Station. But, there is no progress, the Committee said.

