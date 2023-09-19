HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Road users seek re-laying of service roads before starting flyover work near Saibaba temple junction in Coimbatore

September 19, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee has appealed to the district administration and the Highways Department to develop the service roads and alternative roads before starting works for Saibaba temple junction flyover.

In a resolution passed at its meeting held here recently, the Committee said the public faced a lot of hardships when the Koundampalayam and GN Mills flyovers were constructed. In order to avoid such problems, service roads and alternative roads should be re-laid before works commence for the 1.2 km flyover across the Saibaba temple junction.

ALSO READ
Tender floated to construct flyover at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore

Further, the District Collector issued warnings and court also ordered that illegal advertisement banners and hoardings should be removed in the district. However, digital advertisement boards, flex banners, and hoardings are seen on several roads even now. This is because the officials concerned are not taking action at the field level. If this issue is not addressed, the Committee plans to organise a protest.

Several shops encroach open the road space in the Corporation, town panchayat, panchayat, and municipality roads. The encroachments should be removed by the local bodies, the Committee said. It has also sought development of a railway station at Urumandampalayam. There was a railway station at Urumandampalayam decades ago and when the area was made part of the Corporation, the civic body said it has allocated funds for development of the Station. But, there is no progress, the Committee said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road safety / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.