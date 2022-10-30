Road users demand replacement of drinking water pipeline on Mettupalayam road

The Coimbatore District Roads Protection Committee has demanded replacement of water pipeline near Gounder Mills junction on Mettupalayam Road in the city | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore District Roads Protection Committee has demanded immediate action from the authorities concerned to replace the damaged drinking water pipeline near Gounder Mills junction in the city.

Its secretary M. Devendran said the pipeline was damaged for several months now and this led to drinking water going waste. Whenever the residents and road users complained about the pipeline, temporary measures were taken and the pipeline was damaged again.

The Highways Department was constructing a flyover at the Gounder Mills junction and the service roads were also damaged on either side of the flyover that was under construction. The pipeline should be replaced so that the Highways Department could re-lay the service road.

With the rainy season, the poor condition of the service road, and water leaking from the pipeline, the road users faced risks and hardships.

If the pipeline was not replaced, when heavy vehicles use the road, the pipeline would get damaged repeatedly. “This is the seventh time when the pipeline is damaged and it is not repaired for almost a month now,” he claimed. There was also no clarity on which Department should replace the pipeline. The officials concerned should take immediate action so that the Highways Department could re-lay the 150 metres stretch and the public were able to use the road safely, he said.