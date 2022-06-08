Road users demand opening of completed flyovers in Coimbatore city 

Road users in Coimbatore have demanded the opening of Tiruchi Road and Kavundampalayam flyovers. n.

Sources with the district administration and National Highways (NH) said that the works of the two flyovers were over and they will be inaugurated soon.

G. Balaganesh, a regular commuter on Tiruchi Road, said that opening of the flyover would help motorists bypass the traffic at Ramanathapuram and Sungam.

Tiruchi Road flyover is about 3.2 km between Rainbow Colony and Stock Exchange with a down ramp to the Sungam – Ukkadam bypass.

Another road user M. Ganesh said that the public have suffered a lot due to the delay in the completion of the works and hence it should be opened soon.

“The very purpose of the flyover is for public use - that is to reduce traffic congestion. If the flyovers are ready, they should be opened for the use of the taxpayers without causing further delay. If authorities want to have a formal inauguration, that should be done immediately,” said K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

Meanwhile, road users have started using Kavundampalayam flyover though it is yet to be opened officially. Motorists were found using the flyover on Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance driver said that the congestion at Kavundampalayam was causing delays in their emergency services.

According to NH officials, both projects were executed using the Central Road Fund (CRF) which is generated out of the cess/tax imposed by the Union Government on diesel and petrol to maintain and develop national highways and state roadways of economic importance among others.

District administration sources said that two flyovers will be inaugurated soon by the Chief Minister through video conferencing. The two flyovers have been included in the list of inaugurations of various projects to happen in the coming days, they said.