Road to be widened and service road to be laid outside Erode GH

Erode, 02/11/2022: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy holding discussions with officials on widening the road outside the District Headquarters and Hospital in Erode.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said that widening of the arterial road outside the District Headquarters Hospital and laying a service road will help ease traffic congestion outside the hospital premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, along with Collector H. Krishnanunni, inspected the hospital premises and held discussions with officials.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Muthusamy said that widening the road outside the hospital and laying a service road from Meenatchi Sundaranar Road to the hospital will help in easy movement of vehicles. He said that all the works need land on the hospital premises and the transformer, public toilet, police outpost and parking space in the hospital need to be shifted to another location. “All these will be relocated on the hospital premises and work will begin”, he added.

The Minister said that work to upgrade the GH as a super-speciality is nearing completion. To a question on Corporation’s conservancy workers on indefinite strike, the Minister said that the problem pertains to all the 20 Corporations in the State and the issue had been taken up with the Minister concerned. “Soon the issue will be sorted out”, he added.