Road tax lower compared to nearby States: Transport Minister

October 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Road tax is lesser in Tamil Nadu compared to nearby States, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said here on Thursday.

After participating in a function organised by Namakkal Taluk Lorry Owners’ Association, he told reporters that a new system has been introduced in the regional transport offices through which driving licences, registration certificates, and fitness certificates will be issued online.

Road tax has been hiked for some vehicles after 23 years and for some after 15 years. “But, it is still less than that of nearby States. Due to this, prices of vehicle spare parts will not increase,” he said.

The Transport Department workers have submitted a petition seeking Deepavali bonus. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take a decision in this regard, he said.

