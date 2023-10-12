HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road tax lower compared to nearby States: Transport Minister

October 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Road tax is lesser in Tamil Nadu compared to nearby States, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said here on Thursday.

After participating in a function organised by Namakkal Taluk Lorry Owners’ Association, he told reporters that a new system has been introduced in the regional transport offices through which driving licences, registration certificates, and fitness certificates will be issued online.

Road tax has been hiked for some vehicles after 23 years and for some after 15 years. “But, it is still less than that of nearby States. Due to this, prices of vehicle spare parts will not increase,” he said.

The Transport Department workers have submitted a petition seeking Deepavali bonus. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take a decision in this regard, he said.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.