Road safety review meeting to avert accidents held in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

21 July 2021 22:13 IST

A review meeting on road safety and law and order was held here by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini in the presence of Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan at the Collectorate.

With the increase in vehicular traffic, there is a need to improvise on traffic safety measures on roads in order to ensure there are no road accidents. Accidents cause both loss of life and property and a majority of accidents could have been easily averted if safety measures and public awareness went together, Ms.Dhivyadarshini said.

In Dharmapuri, the highways department has undertaken road repair works in several stretches. Such works shall also entail safety improvisations to the road including pedestrian crossing, speed breakers, reflectors, traffic lights, and warning boards, Ms. Dhivyadarshini said.

The Collector urged the officials to ensure safety improvisations are undertaken in the already repaired roads. Further, officials were also urged to check the functioning of traffic lights. In addition, overloaded trucks that damage the roads should be intercepted and fined adequately. Also, special road safety infrastructure and traffic protocols should be placed in Thoppur Kanavai that sees large number of accidents, the Collector said.