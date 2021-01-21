Road Safety Month celebrations begin

The inaugural celebrations of the Road Safety Month, an initiative by the Central government to increase awareness on road safety, were held at Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Monday.

In Coimbatore Corporation limits, the celebrations were organised by the Transport Department in association with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC). Sources said that the Regional Transport Officers – Central, South, West and North – and the Coimbatore City Police officers distributed roses to motorists who were not wearing helmet on two-wheelers and seat-belts on cars to insist that they adhere to the road safety rules. Those found wearing helmets and seat-belts were congratulated with chocolates. This awareness event was conducted at Nava India and Lakshmi Mills junctions in the city, the sources said.

Apart from this, about 150 TNSTC employees took out a ‘helmet rally’ from Gandhipuram Town Bus Terminus to stress the importance of wearing helmets, according to the sources.

In Tiruppur, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan participated in the awareness campaign.

A release said that he distributed pamphlets on road safety and handed over roses to two-wheeler riders wearing helmet.

Officials from the Tiruppur City Police and Transport Department participated in the event. The campaign will end on February 17.