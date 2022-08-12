Road safety initiative Uyir expands to Pollachi

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 12, 2022 19:20 IST

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran (fifth right) launching road safety initiative Uyir in Pollachi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Road safety initiative Uyir that was started in Coimbatore in 2018 has been expanded to Pollachi. Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran launched Uyir Pollachi and its ‘Kutty Cops’ programme on Friday.

Mr. Sameeran said 49 places in Coimbatore were blind spots that caused accidents. The cause of accidents at these places was studied, whether it was due to road construction or other engineering defects, and they were modified to reduce the accidents.

He said a long term intervention to reduce road accidents could be made only by making the youth, especially school students learn about road safety rules and guidelines.

Launched in association with Rotary Pollachi, the initiative aimed at making an accident-free Pollachi, said organisers. A release said several educational institutions of Poallchi joined Uyir on its launch day. It would join hands with volunteering institutions and would provide an orientation for the teachers for road safety programmes.

Students under the ‘Kutty Cops’ programme would be guided to educate their family members to follow traffic etiquette – to wear helmets, follow traffic rules, wear seat belts when riding a car. Students who were present at the launch took a pledge.

Uyir’s managing trustee S. Rajasekaran, trustee M. Manickam, president of Rotary Pollachi Maheswar and Governor of Rotary District 3203 Elangkumaran were present.

