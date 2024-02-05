Road safety awareness rally held in Coimbatore

February 05, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A rally to stress on the importance of following traffic rules was held in Coimbatore on Monday. The Transport Department organised the rally as part of observing the National Road Safety Month.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off the awareness rally from the premises of the Regional Transport Office on Dr. Balasundaram Road in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M. Rajarajan, Joint Transport Commissioner S.K.M. Sivakumaran, Regional Transport Officers Sivagurunathan (North), Anand (West), Balamurugan (South) and Sathyakumar (Central).

According to the district administration, the 35th road safety month is being observed from January 15 to February 14.

More than 200 two-wheeler riders, who took part in the rally, wore helmets to stress on the importance of the safety gear. The rally had over 50 cars, with their drivers fastened seat belts.

Agents from two-wheeler and four-wheeler dealerships in the city, proprietors of driving schools and others took part in the road safety awareness rally that concluded on VOC Grounds.