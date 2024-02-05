GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road safety awareness rally held in Coimbatore

February 05, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagging off a bike rally as part of observing the road safety awareness month in Coimbatore on Monday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagging off a bike rally as part of observing the road safety awareness month in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A rally to stress on the importance of following traffic rules was held in Coimbatore on Monday. The Transport Department organised the rally as part of observing the National Road Safety Month.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off the awareness rally from the premises of the Regional Transport Office on Dr. Balasundaram Road in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M. Rajarajan, Joint Transport Commissioner S.K.M. Sivakumaran, Regional Transport Officers Sivagurunathan (North), Anand (West), Balamurugan (South) and Sathyakumar (Central).

According to the district administration, the 35th road safety month is being observed from January 15 to February 14.

More than 200 two-wheeler riders, who took part in the rally, wore helmets to stress on the importance of the safety gear. The rally had over 50 cars, with their drivers fastened seat belts.

Agents from two-wheeler and four-wheeler dealerships in the city, proprietors of driving schools and others took part in the road safety awareness rally that concluded on VOC Grounds.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.