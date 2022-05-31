Road safety awareness drive conducted in Salem

A two-wheeler rally to create awareness on wearing helmets and drug prevention was conducted on the district collectorate premises here on Tuesday. Collector Shreya P.Singh, Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi, flagged of the rally from the collectorate. The rally passed through Nallipalayam, Salem Road, Namakkal bus stand, Paramathi Road and concluded at Chellapanna Gounder park. Over 500 police personnel and the public took part in the rally.

The police personnel also distributed awareness pamphlets on ill-effects of drug usage, tobacco and road safety guidelines here.