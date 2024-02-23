GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road roko staged in Erode seeking regular drinking water supply

February 23, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Periyur village in Thingalur panchayat in Kadambur hills on Friday staged a road roko demanding regular drinking water supply that was disrupted for a month.

Over 200 families are residing in the village and residents depend on the water supplied by the panchayat. But, residents claim that drinking water was not supplied to them for over a month and they have to source the water from other villages by travelling many kilometres. Though the issue was taken up with rhw panchayat officials many times, the problem remained unresolved, they said and added that they had also passed a resolution in the recently held gram sabha meeting seeking regular drinking water supply.

Women with empty pots blocked the road at Basuvanapuram affecting the movement of vehicles. Kadambur police alerted panchayat officials, who held talks with the protesters. After officials agreed to take immediate steps and restore water supply, the protest was withdrawn.

