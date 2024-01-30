GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road roko demanding restoration of old pension scheme

January 30, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of JACTO-JEO staging a road roko urging the government to fulfill their charter of demands in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Members of JACTO-JEO staging a road roko urging the government to fulfill their charter of demands in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M GOVARTHAN

Demanding restitution of the old pension scheme and urging the State government to fulfill their 10 other demands, members of Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Organisation – Government Employees’ Organisation (JACTO-GEO) staged a road roko outside the taluk office here on Tuesday.

Led by district coordinator R. Vijayamanoharan, government employees and teachers said the DMK government in its election manifesto assured that it would restore the old pension scheme in place of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). But three years after coming to power, the government is yet to fulfill its promise, they said. The protestors also raised other demands including filling up of vacancies, resumption of encashment of surrender leave that was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, and removal of pay anomalies. They also said that anganwadi workers, noon-meal organisers, village assistants and nurses were working under a special time scale pay and wanted them to be brought under regular time scale pay. With the protests halting traffic, police were brought in , who removed the protestors from the spot.

