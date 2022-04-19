Road restoration work begins at Vendipalayam underpass

Work has begun to remove the concrete surface at the railway underpass at Vendipalayam in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The State Highways Department has begun works to remove the concrete surface and strengthen the drainage system to prevent water stagnation at the railway underpass at Vendipalayam here.

Vehicles from Namakkal district and Old Railway Station use the underpass to reach Solar on Karur Bypass Road in the city.

“Stagnation of sewage, rainwater and seepage from streams in the underpass is a major issue that residents and motorists are confronting for many years,” said P. Kannan of Karavaikal. He said that pedestrians, particularly school students, who cross the underpass everyday find the stench from the stagnant water unbearable.

“We have been putting up with the problem for the past 15 to 20 years now and the work has finally begun,” said Kannammal of Vendipalayam.

With complaints pouring in, the department decided to carry out restoration work at the underpass.

The contractor executing the work said the concrete surface would be removed and the drains would be strengthened so that water does not enter the road. Workers said that currently an earthmover has been deployed to drill the concrete surface after which further deepening works would be done. Retaining walls would be constructed to prevent water from entering the road.

To facilitate the work, vehicles from Solar and Erode will be diverted through Molagoundampalayam railway gate to reach Vendipalayam and proceed towards the barrage.

Officials were not available for comments as workers said that it would take over one month for completion of works.