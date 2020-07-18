Road projects expected to ease traffic congestion in Erode city

18 July 2020 22:57 IST

‘DPR being prepared for flyover from Kalingarayan Illam to Thindal’

Four laning of Erode – Chithode Road, widening of Erode – Thindal – Kanirowther Lake Road and completion of Outer Ring Road project is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Speaking to the media at the Collectorate on Friday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that road widening works from Erode to Thindal is being executed at ₹25 crore and land acquisition work is in progress.

He said that the outer ring road project was stalled as land owners refused to give a portion of their lands for the project. A case was filed for 815 metre land for laying roads and the court ordered the acquisition of the land. He said that compensation will be paid and land will be acquired and works will be completed in three months.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Palaniswami also said that tender has been floated for four-laning of Erode – Chithode Road while the Central government had approved converting the Thoppur – Mettur – Bhavani – Erode Road as national highway. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, he said. He added that DPR is being prepared for the flyover from Kalingarayan Illam to Thindal.

Currently, congestion in city roads is a major issue as in the absence of outer ring road, vehicles from other districts have to pass through the city and add to the traffic woes. Educational institutions, hospitals, commercial establishments and residential areas have come up in large numbers on Perundurai Road and Chithode Road making it as the most congested roads in the city. Hence, widening and four lane of the roads is expected to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.