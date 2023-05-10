Road projects being undertaken in Tiruppur district on a priority basis, says T.N. Minister

May 10, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Road development work is being undertaken on a priority basis in Tiruppur by the T.N. government, owing to the abundant foreign exchange earning in the district, Public Works and Highways Minister E.V. Velu, said on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has accorded the district the utmost importance for the implementation of road development projects based on suggestions put forth by exporters, manufacturers and service organisations, he said, speaking at a meeting at the Collectorate after reviewing road safety measures. The meeting also saw the participation of Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, and Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare N. Kayalvizhi.

Road development projects were being undertaken for a cumulative length of 455 km at an estimated cost of ₹622.00 crore. Work was underway for the four-laning of the Palladam – Vellakovil National Highway for a stretch of 55 km at a cost of ₹322 crore. Efforts are also being made to construct bypass roads at Kangeyam, Vellakovil, Palladam and Tiruppur.

Mr. Velu called upon the police department to monitor and ensure that no one below the age of 18 rode/drove motor vehicles. Autorickshaws carrying schoolchildren should be checked to prevent overloading, and the public should avoid travelling on the footboards of buses. Awareness about road safety should be increased in schools and colleges, the Minister emphasised.

Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs and other service organisations must come forward to print the road safety awareness book prepared by the Highways Department and distribute these to the public. The Highway Department will take into consideration the opinions of NGOs on the construction of new bridges, Mr. Velu said.

Mr. Saminathan said traffic congestion was on the rise in the district and that the existing infrastructure has to be scaled up. Two-lane roads have been four-laned at many places, and bridge work projects were underway to ease traffic congestion. Steps have also been taken for the construction of peripheral roads, he said.

Medical assistance

In Tiruppur district, medical assistance to the tune of ₹2.09 crore was provided to 387 people under the scheme of life-saving high-quality treatment within the first 48 hours of an emergency. Besides, ₹69.53 lakh was spent on 553 people at two private hospitals, Mr. Velu said.

Principal Secretary, Department of Highways Pradeep Yadav; District Collector S. Vineeth; Tiruppur City Corporation Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Pawankumar G. Giriyappanavar; Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu and other senior officials also took part.