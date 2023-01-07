HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road near Thoppayar dam in Dharmapuri closed for traffic

January 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inspecting Thoppur- Bommidi road near Thoppayar dam in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

Collector K. Shanthi inspecting Thoppur- Bommidi road near Thoppayar dam in Dharmapuri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thoppur - Bommidi road abutting Thoppayar dam was closed for traffic as the road was damaged.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanthi inspected the road in Nallampalli block in Thoppur panchayat along with the Executive Engineer, Highways, and revenue officials.

According to the Collector, the stretch has weakened from erosion and water stagnation, making it unsafe for vehicles. The road has been cordoned off with caution boards and repair works have commenced.

The Collector directed officials to ensure quality work and complete the works without delay.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.