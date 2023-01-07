Road near Thoppayar dam in Dharmapuri closed for traffic

January 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Thoppur - Bommidi road abutting Thoppayar dam was closed for traffic as the road was damaged.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanthi inspected the road in Nallampalli block in Thoppur panchayat along with the Executive Engineer, Highways, and revenue officials.

According to the Collector, the stretch has weakened from erosion and water stagnation, making it unsafe for vehicles. The road has been cordoned off with caution boards and repair works have commenced.

The Collector directed officials to ensure quality work and complete the works without delay.