Coimbatore

Road near Prozone Mall to be widened into four lane

To be done at ₹5.92 crore, the widening will be completed by the end of March next year.  

The State Highways Department will soon widen 1.5 km of road near Prozone Mall here into a four-lane stretch.

An official of the NH wing of the Department told The Hindu the stretch was identified as an accident prone one and was being taken up for widening. About 45 trees on either side of the existing road would be brought down for the widening work. To be done at ₹5.92 crore, the four-laning work would be completed by the end of March next year.

The Department would also widen the existing road near Seyyur pirivu into a four-lane one at ₹5.31 crore. This widening work for one km was also taken up as it was an accident prone area and the works would be completed by the end of March, 2022.

The flyover works on Trichy Road and at Koundampalayam would be completed by March next year or even before that. However, “We are asking the contractor to expedite the works near GN Mills,” the official added. Regarding the plan to construct a flyover at Singanallur, the official said the Department was preparing the estimate and it hoped to start works by December this year.


