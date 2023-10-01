Road laying and repair works in Salem will be completed before December-end, says Corporation Commissioner

October 01, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

Road-laying and repair works in all the 60 wards in Salem city will be completed before December-end, said Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, various projects are being implemented in Corporation limits. The underground drainage (UGD) works are also going on. Due to these works, especially the UGD works, most of the roads in the Corporation limits are damaged.

The Corporation is re-laying roads in areas where UGD works have been completed. The councillors have also demanded action against contractors in places where the works are progressing at a slow pace.

Mayor A. Ramachandran and Mr. Balachander are also visiting the wards and speeding up the works.

Mr. Balachander said that the Corporation is taking care of 1,037 km of roads, 1,200 km of stormwater drains, and 5,290 small bridges in the city. Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project, the 15th Central Finance Commission grants, and the Smart Cities Mission, 109 road works at a cost of ₹39.83 crore were taken up in 2021–22 and 32.27 km of damaged roads were repaired.

Similarly, in 2022–23, 777 works were taken up to lay roads for 130.99 km at a cost of ₹59.98 crore. On these, 555 works were completed, and the remaining were going on.

In 2023–244, a total of 1,053 works were taken up at a cost of ₹58.90 to lay roads for 145.28 km. Out of these, 153 were completed, and the remaining 900 are going on. All the remaining road-laying and repair works will be completed before December-end, the Commissioner said..