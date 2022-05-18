Road inspector arrested for graft in Coonoor
Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested Nitya, a Road Inspector with the Highways Department in Coonoor, for demanding ₹ 5,000 as bribe from a person for inspecting his house and recommending an approach road for his land.
Based on a complaint, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap and arrested Nitya on Tuesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.