Coimbatore

Road inspector arrested for graft in Coonoor

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested Nitya, a Road Inspector with the Highways Department in Coonoor, for demanding ₹ 5,000 as bribe from a person for inspecting his house and recommending an approach road for his land.

Based on a complaint, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap and arrested Nitya on Tuesday.


