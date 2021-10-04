Road in Erode renamed after ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran

On October 3, the government issued a G.O. in this regard

As a tribute to freedom fighter ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday renamed Sampath Nagar Main Road in the city as ‘Thiyagi Kumaran Road.’

The Chief Minister unveiled the name board during a virtual event from Chennai. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector H. Krishnanunni, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa and government officials were present at the District collectorate during the event.

On October 3, the government issued a G.O. in this regard. The order followed a request made by the Collector after a resolution was adopted at the Erode Corporation Council meeting.

Thanking the Chief Minister, Mr. Muthusamy said that during his inspection in Erode three months ago, Mr. Stalin asked whether there is any demand for naming a road after the freedom fighter. “A month ago, Mr. Stalin said that the road at Sampath Nagar should be renamed after him on his birth anniversary on October 4”, the Minister recalled.

The road that is located opposite to the District Collectorate connects Perundurai Road and Nasiyanur Road.

At Chennimalai, Mr. Muthusamy and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at his birth place in Chennimalai Town Panchayat. Ancestors of the freedom fighter were also felicitated on the occasion.

Tiruppur Kumaran was born on October 4, 1904 in Chennimalai to Nachimuthu Mudaliyar and Karupayee Ammal, and led a protest against the British in Tiruppur on January 11, 1932. He was carrying the Indian National Flag that was banned by the British then. He was beaten up by the police on the banks of the River Noyyal during the protest and was asked to put the flag down. However, he held on to the flag and died after which he was called as Kodi Kaatha Kumaran.