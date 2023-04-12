Road improvement works high on priority list of Saravanampatti residents in Coimbatore

April 12, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rutted roads in parts of the Saravanampatti area under Ward 21 are among the main concerns of residents staying close to one of the major malls in the city.

R Venkatapathy (62), a resident in L.G.B Nagar since 1962, stated, “It has been 11 years since a proper new road was laid. It is a major hassle, especially for motorists. Moreover, many, intending to evade the parking charges and tax at the main road and the mall, use the interior roads to pass through and park vehicles.”

Adding to this, trucks also pass through the main road in LGB Nagar. Sometimes they knock down poles. On April 11, in the morning a truck entered a smaller lane and the water pipe underground broke as it couldn’t withstand the load, spilling water all over the road. We get drinking water only once in seven days. The councillor had sent for workers to fix the pipe on Wednesday, he added.

A senior Corporation official said that the drinking water supply pipeline under the AMRUT scheme by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board was completed in Vinayakapuram and is yet to be taken up in L.G.B Nagar. Further, ditches were dug in a few areas such as Thiru Ve. Ka Street and Buddar Street, so far, and work in the remaining areas are under progress.

Drainage works worth ₹54 lakh, including on main roads, will begin after pipeline positioning is fixed. Only after these projects are carried out roadworks can be taken up, he added.

Another resident of Abirami Nagar Road in Vinayakapuram claimed that the water supply pipeline works were complete in the area, yet the road is in poor condition.

Councillor Poongodi Somasundaram said a proposal for a total of ₹7 crore was submitted to the civic authorities for road works. She added that an estimate preparation for repair works in Abhirami Nagar Road, Sivathangam Nagar, Bharathiyar Street and a few cut roads in Vinayakapuram is under way.

“Further, in L.G.B Nagar, the congestion after 6 p.m. every day is due to extension works ongoing on two sides of the Sathy Road. This is risky, particularly for ambulances. Heavy vehicles ply here often since there are many small businesses in the ward. We have requested the Commissioner to complete road works first and that patch works can be done after pipelines are fixed.”

Health

Former ward councillor Udaya Kumar said considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases and fever instances, a primary health centre needs to be set up. People are currently using the ones in Kovilpalayam and Vilankurichi.

Anganwadi

A source at the anganwadi in Vinayakapuram said the walkway inside the premises needs to be fixed considering the safety of over 30 children studying there.

“The anganwadi was set up before 2008 when the area was a special-grade town panchayat and integrated when added to the Corporation after 2011. Now, we need to improve the walkway,” the source said.

The councillor said the work will be taken up in two to three months after major works were done and funds are allotted.