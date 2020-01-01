Road fatalities decrease by more than half in 2019 in the Nilgiris

The number of road fatalities in the Nilgiris has halved in 2019 when compared with the previous year, due to stricter penalties for motorists found breaking the law, and restrictions being imposed on vehicles descending via the Kalhatty Ghat Road.

Deaths

According to statistics released by the Nilgiris district police, the number of fatalities declined from 28 reported deaths in 2018 to 13 this year, while the number of accidents that led to non-fatal injuries too reduced, from 228 last year to 157 this year. However, the number of people injured in these accidents has increased from 200 to 308 this year, officials said, adding that the majority of the injuries were minor.

The Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police, V. Sasi Mohan, said that furthermore, the number of fatalities along the Kalhatty Ghat Road, one of the Nilgiris’ most accident-prone stretches , had been brought down to zero this year due to restrictions placed on traffic, with cars and vehicles from outside the Nilgiris being prevented from using the road to descend to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The statistics further reveals that on an average, six people died and 34 people were injured each year since 2014 along the ghat road till 2018. However, these figures have plummeted due to better regulation of traffic along the stretch in 2019.

Officials said that in 2019, 84,687 cases were registered against motorcyclists for not wearing helmets, 1,794 drunkdriving cases and 2,764 cases for speeding. A total of 1,71,968 cases have been registered for various offences, with ₹ 2.21 crore in fines being levied.