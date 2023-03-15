ADVERTISEMENT

Road expansion work threatens to derail tourist season in the Nilgiris

March 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

Road work going on at Valley View Junction on the Udhagamandalam -Coonoor national highway. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

 Motorists continue to be affected by the continuing road expansion works along the Udhagamandalam to Coonoor stretch of the National Highway, with work along many spots along the 20-km stretch affecting traffic.

Local residents, regularly commuting between the two towns state that travel time has increased from around 45 minutes to more than an hour due to the poor condition of the road. “Many stretches of the highway are damaged due to the expansion work. Not only is the work slowing down traffic, but also increasing the risk of accidents,” said R. Mani, a resident of Yellanalli.

G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Association, said that the delay in completing the road expansion works could potentially impact the coming tourist season. “Even when the roads are in good condition, traffic usually comes to a standstill along many stretches of the Ooty-Coonoor Road. With the expansion works further exacerbating the problem, it could lead to more traffic blocks and even accidents this year,” said Mr. Janardhanan, who added that the road expansion has also been conducted without any consideration for wildlife crossing paths or local ecology.

“We have already seen a number of videos where new road infrastructure is impacting the movement of elephants. The Highways Department should ensure that these crossing areas are mapped and are suitably modified to ensure that animals can cross,” he said.

When contacted, a department official said that road-laying work would start within a few days along the Udhagamandalam to Coonoor stretch. “The retaining walls have almost been completely built, while bitumen laying will begin in a few days. Once started, the whole stretch can be fully completed within a month,” he said.

