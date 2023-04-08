ADVERTISEMENT

Road expansion along Kattery to Ooty being undertaken without HACA clearance

April 08, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

The road expansion from Kattery to Udhagamandalam, as part of the initiative to establish a “third route” to Udhagamandalam, is being constructed without the mandatory clearance from the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA), it has come to light.

The more than ₹40 crore project, is aimed at reducing traffic influx along the busy Mettupalayam to Coonoor Road, by circumventing Coonoor Town, and establishing a road to Udhagamandalam via the Lovedale Junction. The State highways department, which has undertaken the project, has sought to expand the 20 kilometer-long road, measuring about five meters, to more than four times its current width. Conservationists have voiced their concerns that the road will cut access of wildlife to surrounding habitats, water sources and feeding grounds due to animals being unable to descend the slopes that have been cut vertically, most at extremely steep angles. Conservationists stated that the region in Ketti Valley where the road is being constructed is home to a variety of wildlife, including Indian gaur, leopards, species of deer, other small mammals, reptiles, birds and amphibians endemic to the Western Ghats. They stated that the expansion of the road will lead to more road kills taking place throughout the stretch, while landslips will also become more prevalent and endanger the lives of local residents and users of the road.

On Friday, officials from the district administration and the state highways department confirmed that the HACA committee clearances were not obtained prior to the work starting. “We will get the clearances soon,” said an official, stating that the project would benefit residents of Udhagamandalam, who urged The Hindu to “not rake up the issue.” As per the HACA committee’s mandate, all projects, including “Construction of National Highways, State Highways, major district roads, minor roads, railway lines and airports” can only be undertaken after the approval of the authority. Activists have questioned how the state highways department managed to start work even before the committee gave its clearances for the project.

This is the second major project in the Nilgiris that has been undertaken without HACA committee approval recently, with an adventure park, along the periphery of the Ooty Lake and Boat House also being undertaken without the authority’s approval.

The Nilgiris district collector, S.P.Amrith, was unavailable for comment on the issue.

