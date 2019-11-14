Road damage disrupts vehicle movement through bridge

The movement of vehicles on the barrage-cum-bridge at Pasur remains disrupted on Thursday, a day after a portion of the approach road to it collapsed, as restoration works are yet to begin.

Under the Bhavani Kattalai Hydroelectric Project, a powerhouse with barrage across River Cauvery was constructed at Solasiramani in Namakkal district. It has a production capacity of 30 MW.

A 16-pillared bridge along the barrage to connect Pasur in Erode district with Solasiramani was opened in 2015. Approach roads were laid on both the sides of the bridge and heavy vehicles, including lorries with consignments, and buses of educational institutions, use the bridge frequently.

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a portion of the approach road caved into the water spread area of the barrage. Police erected barricades on both the sides of the approach road, thereby allowing only two-wheelers to use the bridge. Lorries, school and college buses that ply between the two districts have to cover an additional distance of over 16 km and cross the river at Kokarayanpettai.

Villagers said that soil erosion could have led to the road caving in. However, they added that poor construction and maintenance of the parapet wall along the road rear the barrage was the reason for the damage. “Water is stored in the barrage regularly and officials should have monitored the condition of the wall,” they added. As this is the third incident of the road collapsing in a year, the villagers wanted restoration work carried out on the entire stretch of about 100 metres.