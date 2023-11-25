Road closure extended for restoration work

November 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Closure of the Valparai-Salakudi road for restoration of a portion near Malakkuparai that was damaged in rainfall last month has been extended due to landslips caused by the latest spell of the northeast monsoon.

The damaged road was temporarily fixed, but closed for traffic two weeks ago for restoration work.

Tourists visiting Valparai will be able to travel to Athirapilly waterfalls beyond Malakkuparai only after restoration is complete, sources said.

===

Kidneys of brain-dead patient donated

COIMBATORE: The kidneys of a brain-dead person who had died in an accident in Pollachi was harvested at the Coimbatore Government College Hospital (CMCH) after expression of consent by family members and donated to two recipients.

The kidneys of S. Kulandaivel (77) of Palaniammal Layout along Udumalpet Road were donated to a patient in Coimbatore and another patient in a private hospital in Tiruchy.

===

Heavy rainfall damages 12 houses in Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: Revenue authorities have estimated damage to 12 houses in Mettupalayam taluk, in the current spell of the northeast monsoon rainfall.

A report has been submitted to secure compensation for the affected families, officials said.

The Highways Department has also assessed damages caused by rainfall at a few locations along the Mettupalayam-Annur Road, to initiate rectification.

===

Contractor, accomplice arrested for throwing human faeces at office of Congress party councillor

COIMBATORE: A contractor undertaking maintenance of public toilets and an accomplice were arrested for allegedly throwing human faeces at the office building of a Congress party Councillor and the residence of an AIADMK functionary, in Singanallur limits.

Prakash (39) and Radhakrishnan hurled the faeces at the office of Congress party councillor Krishnamoorthy (61), representing the 56th ward of the Coimbatore City Corporation, after the latter had flagged purported shortcomings in the maintenance of public toilets. The accused was also involved in a financial dispute with Paneerselvam, AIADMK functionary at Masakalipalayam, whose residence was also vandalised with faeces, police said.

Both Prakash and Radhakrishnan were remanded in judicial custody.