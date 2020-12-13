Road caves in after UGD line bursts

Coimbatore

13 December 2020 23:48 IST

A stretch on the north western corner of Good Shed Road leading to the subway beneath the Uppilipalayam flyover caved in on Sunday afternoon following a burst in the underground sewer line.

The road caving in had caused a crater-like opening, which the Coimbatore Corporation was trying to fix, said a release.

Following instructions from Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner, Central Zone, Mahesh Kanagaraj inspected spot. They then barricaded the area and deployed two earthmovers to replace the damaged pipeline and restore the damaged stretch of the road.

Sources said the Corporation planned to replace the sewer line for 40m. Traffic movement was not affected because of the damage, the release added.