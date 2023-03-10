ADVERTISEMENT

Road block opposing constructing a median on Erode – Sathy Road

March 10, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel holding talks with protesters in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Opposing the construction of a median at Veerappanchatiram on the Erode – Sathy Road, over 30 people staged a protest on the busy road affecting movement of vehicles for 30 minutes here on Friday.

Currently, work is on to convert the road as four-lane and median is being constructed in the stretch at many places. But, people near the Bharathi Theatre Junction, opposed the work.

They said that they were unable to cross the road even to reach the bus stop and had to cover 1.5 km to reach the opposite direction. Hence, they wanted the median not to be constructed on the stretch.

Likewise, shopkeepers said that their business was already affected due to the delay in completing the road works and constructing the median would affect their business completely.

Police personnel told them that space would be given on the median for the pedestrians to cross the area and assured to take up the issue with the officials concerned. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

It may be recalled that on Thursday, over 50 people staged a road roko opposing construction of a median and were pacified by the police.

