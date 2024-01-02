Road accidents, fatalities reduced in Salem in 2023, say police

January 02, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

The number of lives lost in road accidents in Salem district reduced in the year 2023, when compared with 2022, according to the police.

In 2023, a total of 512 people died and 2,024 people escaped with injuries in 487 fatal and 1,770 non-fatal accidents reported in the district. Whereas, 597 persons died and 2,109 suffered injuries in 570 fatal and 1,826 non-fatal accidents during the corresponding period in 2022.

The Salem District Police, in 2023, seized a total of 279.60 kg of ganja and registered 105 cases. In 2022, the police registered 129 cases, and seized 138 kg of ganja. A total of 8.87 tonnes of banned tobacco products were seized and 1,193 cases registered in 2023. In 2022, 9.30 tonnes of gutka was seized and 1,278 cases were registered.

The police had, in 2023, registered 1,608 cases for speeding, jumping signals (161), using mobile phones while driving (7,433), drunk and drive (3,602), overloading (48), carrying people in goods vehicles (3,554), helmet rule violation (1.46 lakh), driving without seat belts (11,988), and 36,158 cases for violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan attributed the reduction in accidents to increase in vehicle checks and strict implementation of helmet rule. “During monthly road safety meetings, we analysed the time of most accidents in city and rural areas and conducted vehicle checks. A committee, including police and revenue officials, was formed and it inspected the accident spots and took up minor improvement works immediately. Major improvement works were discussed during meetings and executed. We are taking all measures to reduce the number of accidents further in 2024.”

