Road accidents claim 47 lives in two months in Coimbatore city

Road accidents claimed the lives of 47 people in Coimbatore city in January and February.

As per the statistics provided by the city police, 47 people were killed in 43 fatal accidents till February 27. A total of 149 people were injured in 132 non-fatal accidents during the period.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar, some of the accidents reported in the city in the two months led to multiple deaths.

Three persons were killed after an autorickshaw collided head on with a TNSTC bus at Sowripalayam on February 13. In another incident, a man and his son were killed after they were run over by a TNSTC bus near Singanallur.

In order to bring down accidents on roads, the police are conducting various awareness programmes for motorists. More than 100 awareness programmes were conducted through the involvement of NGOs and volunteers this year, the official said.

The police have registered 21,945 cases for six major traffic violations such as traffic signal violation, using mobile phones while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, overspeeding, carrying overload in goods carriages and carrying people in goods carriages. A total of ₹ 17.05 lakh was collected as fines from the offenders till February 27.

The police registered 1,12,339 cases and collected ₹25.95 lakh as fines from offenders for two other main traffic violations - driving four-wheel vehicles without wearing seatbelt and riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet.