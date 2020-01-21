‘Road accident fatalities reduce by over 40% in Salem’

The 31st Road Safety Week celebrations were inaugurated in Salem on Monday and according to transport officials here, the road accident fatalities have reduced by over 40% compared to 2016.

District Collector S.A.Raman, City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar and Regional Transport Officials flagged off a rally at Kottai Maidan here.

Women police personnel, women self-help group members and staff of Transport and other departments took part in the two-wheeler rally wearing helmets. The rally ended at Kondalampatti.

According to Transport officials, based on Supreme Court directions, they are working towards reducing road accident fatalities year on year. The number of road fatalities was close to 800 in Salem district and by 2019, it has been reduced by over 40%.

Over the week, the Transport officials have planned to conduct various awareness programmes. Besides, a free health check-up for drivers at toll plazas here and refreshment for drivers at night have also been planned.

The Road Safety Week is celebrated till January 27.

In Namakkal, District Collector K.Megraj flagged off an awareness rally at Nallipalayam.

Erode

In Erode, women in large numbers wearing helmet took out a two-wheeler rally on Monday. The rally that began at Sampath Nagar was flagged off Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and Deputy Transport Commissioner K. Nellaiappan. It passed through Perundurai Road before culminating at the Collectorate.

Mr. Kathiravan asked motorists to adhere to road rules to prevent accidents and also ensure safety of all road users. He stressed on the need to wear helmets by both the rider and the pillion rider. He told the motorists to be cautious while crossing national highways and also junction points.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that fatalities in accidents in the district had dropped from 342 in 2018 to 180 in 2019 and added that 2,49,817 cases had been registered against two-wheeler riders and pillion riders for not wearing helmets.

Officials of the Regional Transport Office said that during the seven-day celebrations, walkathon, gifting rose to traffic violators, medical camps for drivers, pamphlet distribution, demonstration of first-aid to accident victims and awareness programmes would be held in educational institutions.