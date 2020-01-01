Road accident fatalities drop by 44% in Erode district

Awareness campaigns on road rules among the motorists and effective implementation of rules by the police led to drop in fatalities from 365 persons in 2018 to 203 persons in 2019 in the district.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that a total of 180 fatal accidents took place in 2019 when compared to 342 fatal accidents in 2018.

He said that a total of 3,86,699 cases were registered for various violations and a fine of ₹2,44,08,463 was collected from the violators.

Cases registered under eight major heads include, drunken driving (2,420 cases), over speeding (4,112 cases), overloading consignment vehicles (263), overloading passengers in vehicles (5,379), use of mobile phone while riding or driving (17,650), not wearing helmet while riding (2,49,817 cases), driving without wearing seatbelt (34,953) and other cases (72,105 cases).

Mr. Ganesan said that based on the recommendation of the police, driving licence of 23,438 persons were cancelled temporarily by the Regional Transport Officers.

“Awareness campaigns by the police in coordination with various social welfare organisations led to drop in fatal”, he added. He said that since various road works are in progress in the city, steps have been taken to ensure no accidents or congestion takes place. “E-Challan system has been implemented in 30 police stations across the district while body-wore cameras were provided to traffic personnel monitor traffic violators”, he added.

He requested the public to sent suggestions or ideas to reduce traffic congestion and also to prevent accidents on road across the district to dsptowntrafficerode

@gmail.com