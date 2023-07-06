R.N. Ravi doing his duty, says Jharkhand Governor

July 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Salem

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan said Governors do not belong to any political party, and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is doing his duty.

The Jharkhand Governor participated in a jewellery shop inauguration and a private school function here on Thursday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters, “Our lives depend not only on the law, but also on dharma. We speak many languages and follow various cultures, but we are living together. The Union Government conducted Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam by honouring the Tamil language. These functions pave the way for spreading the pride of Tamil across the country. In Jharkhand, most people speak Hindi, and some local languages are also spoken. Like Kasi and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, a function will be organised between Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. My focus is that Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand should develop together.”

The tie-up between the two States in all departments, including health, power, and the industrial sector, would be improved in future, Mr. Radhakrishnan added.

Responding to a question on conflicts between the Tamil Nadu Government and the Governor, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the government’s approach and patronage should be uniform. Then the Governor’s approach would also be the same. Both were interrelated. “As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the Governor is doing his duty. But I felt that it is seen through a different eye. The Tamil Nadu Government should not follow the trend of conflict with the Governor and aim to get his full support.”, he said.

