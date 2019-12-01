RMO of CMCHR. Soundravel retires

R. Soundravel, who worked as the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) since 2015 was relieved from the post on Saturday owing to his retirement from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services.

After completing post-graduation in general medicine from Madurai Medical College in 1990, he joined Government service in 1991 and worked at the primary health centre at Arisipalayam in Coimbatore for 12 years. Dr. Soundravel joined CMCH in 2002 as assistant professor in general medicine.

He worked as Assistant RMO of the hospital from 2005 and was elevated as RMO in 2015. Despite various recognitions received during his service, Dr. Soundravel was known for his humanitarian approach towards patients and the needy, especially those from poor economic background.