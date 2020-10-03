R.K. Naidu Layout residents urge GCT to repair compound wall

Residents in R.K. Naidu Layout, Venkitapuram, seem to be worried more about what happens in the rear of their houses than on the street, in front. Their source of worry is the damaged compound wall of the Government College of Technology, which is south of the area.

Through the damaged stretches of the wall, anti-social elements and mischief-makers enter the college ground, make merry, consume liquor, threaten the peafowl and also the safety of residents in the layout, complains C.K. Banumathy, a resident and president of the R.K. Naidu Layout Association.

It is not just people from the nearby slums and even those from afar enter the college ground to create nuisance. The intruders disturbed the peafowl, set fire to bushes and after consuming liquor flung around the bottles, she adds.

The presence of such elements pose a threat to the Layout residents as they scaling the wall is only a matter of time, adds resident and doctor K. Karthikesh.

Ms. Banumathy says the residents have twice taken up the matter with the college authorities but were yet to get relief.

Sources in the college and Public Works Department, which takes up construction and maintenance of government establishments, say the compound wall is damaged and that the college has sent a proposal to the Higher Education Department to strengthen and rebuild the wall, wherever necessary, for ₹1.50 crore.

The proposal is for a 850 – 900m stretch of wall from the east on Thadagam Road to north touching Venkitapuram and R.K. Naidu Layout till the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

The sources say the entry of unwanted elements also poses a threat to the students’ and faculty’s safety as well and therefore the college has reminded the department officials about the proposal.

The PWD sources say the reason for the damage to the wall has to do with the Coimbatore Corporation not having a proper outlet for the sewage collected from the R.K. Naidu Layout. At present the sewage stagnates on the northern side of the college, abutting the Layout and the stagnant water has led to the weakening of the wall.

Though the residents and college authorities want the corporation to construct a proper sewage disposal system, the civic body has not acted yet.

Sources in the corporation promised to look into the issue.