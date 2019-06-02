River Thirumanimutharu to get a facelift

The 2.6-km. stretch of River Thirumanimutharu would soon get a facelift under the Smart Cities Mission here. The banks of the river would be renovated and various amenities would be provided at a cost of ₹18.08 lakh under the mission.

According to the Salem Corporation’s proposal, they would be developing 2.6 km. of the river Thirumanimutharu’s banks between Annaimedu and Apsara bridge here and they have divided the stretch into six zones for the development works. Once completed, the Corporation would be able to prevent dumping of waste and release of untreated sewage into the river which now wears a polluted look.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said that though a drainage line has been dug through the river here, once the project is completed, only treated effluents would be released through it, preventing foul odour and pollution of the river. “The project would be completed in less than a year and only treated sewagewould be released through the river. The 8-ft height fencing on both sides of the river banks for the proposed stretch would prevent dumping of waste into the river”, Mr. Sadheesh said.

He added, “the Corporation is also working on a project in which the treated effluents would be used to recharge water channels and groundwater table here.”

According to Corporation officials, the laying of fences on both banks of the river has been completed and work has begun to lay platforms for jogger’s path and cycle track here. The Corporation has also planned 222 metres of mural and art zone near Trichy Main Road bridge here besides children’s play area and cafetaria along the stretch as part of the development.