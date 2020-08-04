River Moyar flooded, coracle services suspended

Heavy rain in The Nilgiris led to flooding in River Moyar as the coracle services to Thengumarahada remain suspended here on Tuesday.
Rain at Gudalur areas on Monday brought copious water to the river that pass through forest areas before entering Bhavani Sagar Reservoir in the district. Since the river is in spate from Tuesday morning, coracle services were suspended which left the people of Thengumarahada in the Nilgiris district stranded. The hamlet is located in Kotagiri Taluk on the northern slopes of the Nilgiris that can be reached only by taking up the mud-road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve from Bhavani Sagar. Forest department officials said that they are monitoring the water flow in the river and warned villages not to venture near the river.
Meanwhile, the inflow into Bhavani Sagar Dam increased from 6,817 cusecs at 6 a.m. to 19,010 cusecs at 2 p.m. here on Tuesday. However, the inflow started to drop and stood at 15,578 cusecs at 3 p.m. while the water level is at 86.76 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 19.544 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Currently, 300 cusecs of water is discharged into the Kalingarayan canal for irrigation.
