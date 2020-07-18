Rituals not allowed in any temples on July 20

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that rituals for ancestors will not be allowed in any temples on July 20 on account of Aadi Amavasai as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Perur Patteeswarar Temple, which witnesses nearly 1 lakh devotees each year on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai, announced that rituals for ancestors will not be allowed this year to avoid excess crowds. Similarly, other prominent temples, including Vanabadrakaliamman Temple at Thekkampatti and Amanalingeswarar Temple in Udumalpet will also not allow devotees to conduct rituals, HR&CE officials said.
While temples in rural areas will be open on Monday, the devotees cannot bring flowers, fruits, coconuts or any item intended for the rituals. The existing restrictions will continue for the rural temples, officials noted.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, HR&CE Commissioner K. Phanindra Reddy issued a set of guidelines to all temples in the State which said that temple festivals can be conducted on temple premises, provided that the events comply with all COVID-19 precautionary measures. However, devotees and donors will be not allowed to participate. The festivals can also be live streamed online for the devotees, the guidelines said. No decisions for live streaming has been finalised for the temples in Coimbatore Zone as of Saturday, the HR&CE officials said.
Erode Staff Reporter adds:
Officials of HR and CE Department said that public are will not allowed to perform rituals at Sangameswarar Temple at Bhavani Kooduthurai and also at Magudeswarar temple at Kodumudi too on July 20.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath