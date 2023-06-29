Rising vegetable prices hit consumers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

June 29, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

Prices of vegetables soared last week and left many consumers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts with no option but to cut down on consumption.

“It is not just vegetables, but even the price of eggs has gone up. We cannot do even basic cooking if the prices continue to be at this level,” said Dhanalakshmi, a domestic help, in the city.

The wholesale vegetable markets in Coimbatore that were closed on Thursday for Bakrid saw prices remaining high from Monday. “The prices had not reduced till Wednesday. This is a national problem and the prices are likely to remain high for some more days,” said M. Rajendran, president of TK Market Vegetable Merchants’ Association.

The situation was not different in vegetable cultivation and major trading towns in the district. At Mettupalayam, a place known for vegetable cultivation and wholesale trade, increase in the price of daily-use produces was a shock to many.

Retail price of tomato stood at ₹ 80 per kg on Thursday and small onion was sold at ₹ 80 per kg. Other items which saw a steady increase in price were ginger, green chilli, bitter gourd, carrot and radish that were sold for ₹ 270, ₹ 150, ₹ 80, ₹ 80, ₹ 60 per kg.

S. Basha, organiser of Namma Mettupalayam Forum, said that people had not experienced such a steep hike in the price of vegetables in recent times. “Production of several vegetables have been stopped in and around Mettupalayam as a large number of farmers have moved to banana cultivation,” he said.

In Pollachi, the price of broiler chicken stood at ₹ 260 per kg on Thursday whereas the rate was ₹ 300 on Sunday. Retail prices of vegetables per kg in Pollachi as of Thursday stood at ₹80-85 for tomato, ₹ 70 for small onion, ₹ 20 for onion, and ₹ 260 for ginger.

Moorthy, a farmer in Pollachi who cultivates creeper varieties, said with delay in rain, 50 % of farmers in Pollachi and nearby areas preferred not to go for vegetable cultivation this season. “The price of fertilizer and other inputs are so high that no one wants to take a risk,” he said. Prices of vegetables are shooting up because of shortage, he added.

In Tiruppur district, while the prices of tomato, onion and chillies have spiralled, the fluctuation is minimal for other vegetables such as potato, cabbage, cauliflower and carrot.

There has been considerable fluctuation in the cost of meat and chicken too, according to the sellers. The cost rise has impacted the quantum of purchase by customers, they said.

A vegetable vendor at an outlet on Palladam Road said that tomato was sold for ₹80 to ₹ 90 depending on the quality. Small onions were sold for ₹ 60 to ₹ 70 per kg.

As for beetroot, potato, cabbage and cauliflower the cost fluctuation was within 5 % over the last week, enquiries indicate. Broiler chicken that was sold for ₹ 280 per kg has, in fact, reduced by ₹ 20 over a week, Gurumurthy, who runs a non-vegetarian restaurant in Tiruppur said.

Restaurants are, however, unable to pass on the burden of price rise to customers, due to the tight-rope walking by the working class who are also facing the threat of joblessness, Mr. Gurumurthy said.

(with inputs from M. Soundariya Preetha, Wilson Thomas and R. Krishnamoorthy)