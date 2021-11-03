Coimbatore

Rise in water level at Mettur Dam

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam is nearing 112 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Tuesday.

PWD officials said that at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the inflow was 10,858 cusecs and the discharge 500 cusecs into the canal and 100 cusecs into River Cauvery. The water level stood at 111.68 feet, while the storage was 80.81 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 2,811 cusecs and the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 500 cusecs into the Arakkankottai - Thadappalli canals.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the water level stood at 102.02 feet against the maximum storage level of 105 feet. The storage was 30.33 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.


