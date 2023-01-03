Rise in property crimes, road accidents, crimes against women in Coimbatore city

January 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore city recorded an increase in the number of property crimes, road traffic accidents (RTA) and crime against women in 2022 compared to the previous year.

As per statistics shared by the Coimbatore City Police, property crimes reported in the city increased from 828 in 2021 to 1,443 in 2022 and thefts accounted for the highest number of cases in the category. Robbery cases also saw an increase from 94 to 164.

According to the police, 516 property crime cases were detected in 2022 as against 384 solved by the police in the previous year. The value of properties lost, which stood at ₹ 6.53 crore in 2021, rose to ₹ 9.64 crore in 2022. However, the percentage of detection declined from 46 % in 2021 to 36 % in 2022. The police recovered properties worth ₹ 2.19 crore in 2021 and ₹ 5.9 crore in 2022.

Though the police had been taking various efforts for road safety, a total of 267 persons lost their lives and 939 persons suffered injuries in 2022 as against 234 deaths and 691 cases of injuries reported in 2021.

Among cases of crimes against women, women harassment cases stood high – 135 in 2021 which increased to 220 in 2022.

According to the police, Coimbatore city witnessed 28 murders each in 2021 and 2022 and all the cases were detected. Incidents of murder attempts reported in the city increased from 41 to 51 during the period.

The city police made more preventive detentions under provisions of the Goondas Act and the National Security Act (NSA) in 2022. While 70 preventive detentions were made in 2021, the number increased to 87 in 2022. Detentions under the NSA stood at five in 2022 as against zero cases in the previous year.

As per the statistics, the city police registered 169 cases for ganja peddling, arrested 234 offenders and seized 425 kg of the contraband in 2022. In 2021, there were 119 cases, 132 arrests and seizure of 143 kg of ganja.