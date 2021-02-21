‘Rise in fuel price in prevalence with normal inflation rate’

Price of all products has come down significantly: H. Raja

Prices of petrol and diesel have risen only in prevalence with the normal inflation rate, said senior BJP leader H. Raja here on Saturday.

Addressing the media after a consultative meeting with party functionaries over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Coimbatore on February 25, he said the price of all products had come down significantly during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule. Only fuel prices had gone up, that too in prevalence with normal inflation rate, he said. It was a very normal inflationary trend, he added.

Mr. Raja said the price of LPG cylinder was less by ₹ 200 when compared to the Congress rule. “Inflation during Congress rule was 3.9% per annum whereas it is 2.6 per annum now,” he added.

Mr. Raja said farmers in the State and other States were receiving financial assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme, while 85 lakh farmers in West Bengal were denied the assistance by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. “Only if a cordial relationship exists between the Centre and the State, can benefits reach the poor people in the States,” he added and blamed DMK president M.K. Stalin for opposing schemes implemented by the Centre.