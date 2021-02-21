‘Rise in fuel price in prevalence with normal inflation rate’

Prices of petrol and diesel have risen only in prevalence with the normal inflation rate, said senior BJP leader H. Raja here on Saturday.
Addressing the media after a consultative meeting with party functionaries over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Coimbatore on February 25, he said the price of all products had come down significantly during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule. Only fuel prices had gone up, that too in prevalence with normal inflation rate, he said. It was a very normal inflationary trend, he added.
Mr. Raja said the price of LPG cylinder was less by ₹ 200 when compared to the Congress rule. “Inflation during Congress rule was 3.9% per annum whereas it is 2.6 per annum now,” he added.
Mr. Raja said farmers in the State and other States were receiving financial assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme, while 85 lakh farmers in West Bengal were denied the assistance by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. “Only if a cordial relationship exists between the Centre and the State, can benefits reach the poor people in the States,” he added and blamed DMK president M.K. Stalin for opposing schemes implemented by the Centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath