Rise in dropout rate in hill areas in Erode: NGO

‘Students from the NCLP’s special training centres who were admitted to schools are not attending classes’

A Sathyamangalam-based NGO has urged the School Education Department to ensure students in hill areas continue their schooling, as it says those who were mainstreamed from the special training centres (STCs) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) are not attending classes regularly.

S.C. Natraj, Director of Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), said that a total of 225 STCs functioned in the State and over 4,000 rescued child workers in the 9 to 14 age group were provided bridge education and vocational training. The Central government closed the centres from March 31, 2022, and directed the State government to mainstream the children under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in nearby government schools. In Erode district, 275 students in 15 centres that functioned at Kadambur, Gundri and Bargur hills were admitted to government schools.

Mr. Natraj, who was running centres for 10 years, told The Hindu that a survey had revealed that COVID-19 had led to three-fold increase in child labour in the country. “Children from the STCs who were admitted to schools are not attending classes regularly. They are into sugarcane cutting, cattle grazing and helping parents in farming,” he says.

He said that 25 children from Vilankombai tribal settlement and 25 children from Doddakombai tribal hamlet, both in T.N. Palayam block, 25 children from Kongadai and Agnipavi centres in Bargur Hills, 50 children from Anilnatham, Naicken Thotti, Indira Nagar, all in Gundri Hills in Sathyamangalam block, have dropped out of schools. “Their names just figure in the attendance register and most of them have turned into child workers again,” he said. “The Department should realise the gravity of the situation and take effective steps to help children return to schools,“ he added.