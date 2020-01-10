‘Right mindset, goal-setting vital for facing examinations’

Having the right mindset and setting well-defined goals are essential for school students preparing to face the public examinations, said B. Sampath Kumar, Manager – Training and Development, Only Success Leadership Academy, here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at ‘I Love Exams’ workshop organised by The Hindu in association with Adithya Institutions, Dr. Krishnasamy IAS Academy and Rotary Club of Coimbatore. Mr. Kumar also insisted that students must create daily and weekly study timetables.

Nearly 980 students and 60 teachers in and around Coimbatore city participated in the workshop held at the Adithya Convention Centre, Saravanampatti.

The day-long workshop was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

K. Krishnasamy, founder of Dr. Krishnasamy IAS Academy, participated in the workshop and offered advice to the students on dealing with stress and anxiety while preparing for the examinations.

M.N. Manohar, president of Rotary Club of Coimbatore, said that his organisation has initiated projects for school students under the ‘Responsible India Project'’.

Examinations are an opportunity to showcase the abilities of the students, said Chitra Manohar, Chief Executive Officer of Adithya Institute of Technology.

K. Subbiah, a former IAS officer, was also present at the event.