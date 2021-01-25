Rig owners demand reduction of diesel prices

Members of Salem rig owners association demanded that the governments should take measures for reduction of diesel prices and they should be offered subsidy for services offered to farmers.

The members lamented that the recent hike in diesel prices had severely affected the industry and they were forced to operate at costs lesser than that of diesel prices. At present, they were collecting ₹75 for per ft of borewell and they were not able to meet the expenses with the existing prices.

Gunasekaran, president of All India Rig Owners Association, said there were 15,000 vehicles across the country and about 15 lakh persons were dependent on this industry. Mr. Gunasekaran said strikes were happening at different parts of the country demanding reduction in diesel prices and it should be included in GST. The association also demanded that the rig owners should be offered subsidies for operations in farm lands to support farmers. They had not operated their vehicles for a week due to hike in fuel prices and they were mulling over increasing their charges.