ADVERTISEMENT

Rig owners demand action against gang selling adulterated diesel in Namakkal

Published - November 18, 2024 06:23 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Rig Owners Federation general body meeting was held at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Rig Owners Federation (TNROF) on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action against a gang that was selling adulterated diesel for lorries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the election for the TNROF was held at Tiruchengode and S.S. Suresh was elected president of the federation. After the new office-bearers were elected, the first general body meeting was held at the Federation office in Tiruchengode on Monday.

In the meeting, they discussed the development of rigs, to avoid using illegal biodiesel in rig vehicles, demanding action against the gang selling substandard and adulterated diesel, and to collect the fee fixed by the federation for digging borewells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suresh told reporters that in the name of biodiesel and other State diesel, a gang was selling substandard diesel to lorry and rig vehicles at a low price. Using this substandard diesel, some people provided borewell digging service at a low price. Due to this, rig owners using standard diesel were affected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

By using the substandard diesel, the engines of the vehicles and spare parts were damaging quickly and the environment was also severely affected. This caused issues while claiming warranty for spare parts in the new rig vehicles. The federation urged the State government to take immediate action against the gang involved in the sale of substandard and adulterated diesel, Mr. Suresh added.

Mr. Suresh said that if the government failed to address the issue, the federation would approach the Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US