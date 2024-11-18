Rig owners demand action against gang selling adulterated diesel in Namakkal

The Tamil Nadu Rig Owners Federation (TNROF) on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action against a gang that was selling adulterated diesel for lorries.

Recently, the election for the TNROF was held at Tiruchengode and S.S. Suresh was elected president of the federation. After the new office-bearers were elected, the first general body meeting was held at the Federation office in Tiruchengode on Monday.

In the meeting, they discussed the development of rigs, to avoid using illegal biodiesel in rig vehicles, demanding action against the gang selling substandard and adulterated diesel, and to collect the fee fixed by the federation for digging borewells.

Mr. Suresh told reporters that in the name of biodiesel and other State diesel, a gang was selling substandard diesel to lorry and rig vehicles at a low price. Using this substandard diesel, some people provided borewell digging service at a low price. Due to this, rig owners using standard diesel were affected.

By using the substandard diesel, the engines of the vehicles and spare parts were damaging quickly and the environment was also severely affected. This caused issues while claiming warranty for spare parts in the new rig vehicles. The federation urged the State government to take immediate action against the gang involved in the sale of substandard and adulterated diesel, Mr. Suresh added.

Mr. Suresh said that if the government failed to address the issue, the federation would approach the Court.